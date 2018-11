21st November 1933, Born on this day in Paul’s Valley, Oklahoma, was Jean Shepard, honky tonk singer, songwriter, who has scored the hits “Second Fiddle (To An Old Guitar),” “A Satisfied Mind” and a Ferlin Husky duet, “A Dear John Letter.” In 2005, Shepard celebrated 50 years as a member of the Opry and is the longest-living female member of the Opry to date. She died on September 25, 2016 aged 82.

