November 20th 1975, Born on this day in Phoenix, Arizona, was Dierks Bentley country music artist who has scored eighteen singles on the country singles charts, of which nine have reached #1. His debut single “What Was I Thinkin'”, as well as “Come a Little Closer”, “Settle for a Slowdown”, “Every Mile a Memory”, “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)”, “Feel That Fire”, “Sideways”, “Am I the Only One”, and “Home”.

