19th November 1973 Born on this day in Savannah, Georgia, was Billy Currington country music singer, songwriter. Hits include “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right”, “Good Directions”, “People Are Crazy”, “That’s How Country Boys Roll”, “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer”, and “Let Me Down Easy”. He has also charted as a duet partner on Shania Twain’s single “Party For Two.”

