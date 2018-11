November 16th 1960, Patsy Cline recorded “I Fall to Pieces” which the following year became Cline’s first #1 hit on the Country charts, and her second hit single to cross over onto the Pop charts. It was the first of a string of songs that would be written by Hank Cochran and Harlan Howard. The song was ranked at #7 on CMT’s television special of the 100 Greatest Songs in Country Music.

