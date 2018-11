November 15th 1969, Earl Scruggs played his Grammy winning “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” on an open-air stage in Washington, D.C., at the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam, becoming one of the very few bluegrass or country-western artists to give support to the anti-war movement. The march attracted over 500,000 demonstrators against the war, including many performers and activists.

