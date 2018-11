November 13th 1974 “Love Is Like a Butterfly” by Dolly Parton was at #1 on the Country chart, her fourth #1 as a solo artist. Parton used the song as the opening theme for her 1976–77 TV variety show Dolly!. She also uses a butterfly as the “W” in the trade dress for her Dollywood theme park.

