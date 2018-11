November 12th 1990, Garth Brooks was at #1 on the US Country album charts with his second studio album No Fences. Some of Brooks most famous songs appear on No Fences, including: “The Thunder Rolls” (CMA’s 1991 Video of the Year), “Friends in Low Places” (Academy of Country Music’s 1990 Single of the Year), “Unanswered Prayers” and “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House”.

