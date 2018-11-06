This Day In Country Music History

November 5th 2002, American IV: The Man Comes Around was released in the US, the fourth album in the American series by Johnny Cash, (and his 87th overall). The album won Album of the Year at the 2003 CMA Awards and the video for “Hurt”, (a song written by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails), was nominated in seven categories at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards and won the award for Best Cinematography. In February 2003, mere days before his 71st birthday, Cash won another Grammy Award for Best Country Male Vocal Performance for “Give My Love To Rose,” a song Cash had originally recorded in the late 1950s. The music video for “Hurt” also won a Grammy for Best Short Form Video at the 2004 Awards.

