November 2nd 1983, Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton were at #1 on the US Country charts with, “Islands In The Stream”. Written by the Bee Gees it was the first single from Rogers’ album Eyes That See in the Dark and the second pop #1 for both Rogers and Parton (Rogers having been there with 1980’s “Lady” and Parton with 1981’s “9 to 5”).

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)