October 31st 2011, American country music singer, songwriter Liz Anderson died aged 84. She received two Grammy Award nominations in 1967, for “Best Female Country Vocal Performance” for her Top 5 hit, the self-penned “Mama Spank” and with Bobby Bare and Norma Jean for “Best Country Vocal – Group” for another top 5 hit “The Game of Triangles”. Anderson also wrote many of the early hits for her daughter, Lynn Anderson.

