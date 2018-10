October 30th 2016, Curly Putman died aged 85. His biggest success was “Green, Green Grass of Home” (1964, sung by Porter Wagoner), which was covered by Elvis Presley, Johnny Darrell, Gram Parsons, Joan Baez, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roberto Leal, Merle Haggard, Bobby Bare, Joe Tex, Nana Mouskouri, and Tom Jones. He also co-wrote “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” with Bobby Braddock.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)