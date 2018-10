October 29th 1952, Hank Williams was at #1 on the Country singles chart with “Jambalaya (On The Bayou).” Named for a Creole and Cajun dish, jambalaya, it spawned numerous cover versions and has since achieved popularity in a number of music genres. The song spent 14 weeks at the top of the chart. Over the past few decades, the Cajun French version has been performed by many Cajun bands including Aldus Roger and Jo-El Sonnier.

