This Day In Country Music History

October 26th 1967, Born on this day in Whangarei, New Zealand, was Keith Urban, country music singer, songwriter and guitarist whose commercial success has been mainly in the United States and Australia. In 1991, he released a self-titled debut album, and charted four singles in Australia before moving to the United States in 1992. Eventually, Urban found work as a session guitarist before starting a band known as The Ranch. Since 2006, he has been married to actress Nicole Kidman.

