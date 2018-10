October 25th 1992, Roger Miller the singer, songwriter, musician and actor, died. Best known for his honky tonk-influenced novelty songs including the chart-topping country/pop hits “King of the Road”, “Dang Me” and “England Swings”, from the mid-1960s. A lifelong cigarette smoker Miller died of lung and throat cancer at the age of 56.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)