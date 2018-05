May 23rd 1958, Born on this day in Cleveland, Ohio, was Shelly West, country music singer. Her mother was the country music star Dottie West, whose career spanned three decades. Shelly is best known for having hit duets with David Frizzell, and for their #1 hit “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma”. She also was a successful solo artist, having her own #1 hit, “Jose Cuervo” in 1983.

