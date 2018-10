October 24th 1984 Willie Nelson was at #1 on the Country music album chart with City Of New Orleans. The album spent 12 weeks at the top of the charts. The title track is a folk song written by Steve Goodman (and first recorded for Goodman’s self-titled 1971 album), describing a train ride from Chicago to New Orleans on the Illinois Central Railroad’s City of New Orleans in bittersweet and nostalgic terms.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)