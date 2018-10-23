This Day In Country Music History

Happy birthday to Dwight Yoakam, born on October 23rd 1956, country singer, actor and film director, who is most famous for his pioneering country music has sold over 25 million records with 5 Billboard # 1 Albums, 12 Gold Albums, and 9 Platinum Albums. Yoakam is the most frequent musical guest in the history of The Tonight Show and has also starred in many films, most notably in critically acclaimed performances as an ill-tempered, abusive, live-in boyfriend in Sling Blade.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)