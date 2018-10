October 22nd 1968 Glen Campbell was at #1 on the US Country music album chart with his sixth studio release, Gentle on My Mind. The title track written by John Hartford, won two 1968 Grammy Awards and received over 5 million radio plays. Campbell used “Gentle on My Mind” as the theme to his television variety show, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour between 1969 and 1972.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.com)