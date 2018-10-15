This Day In Country Music History

15th October 1943, Born on this day, was American drummer and session musician Larrie Londin. He played on more hit records during his career than any other drummer, with the possible exception of the legendary session drummer Hal Blaine. Londin moved to Nashville in 1969, and grew to be regarded as Nashville’s top session drummer and played with a wide range of artists, including Emmylou Harris, Charley Pride, Randy Travis, Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton, Albert Lee, Merle Haggard, Hank Snow, Jerry Reed, Rosanne Cash, Reba McEntire, KT Oslin, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Hank Williams, Jr., Chet Atkins, Ronnie Milsap, and many others. He died on August 24, 1992.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)