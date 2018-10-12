This Day In Country Music History

Oct 12th 1997 John Denver was killed at the age of 53 when his experimental Rutan Long-EZ plane, crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Pacific Grove, California. The crash badly disfigured Denver’s head and body, making identification by dental records impossible, records of his fingerprints were used to confirm that the pilot was indeed the singer. He was one of the most popular acoustic artists of the 1970s earning twelve gold and four platinum albums with his signature songs “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, “Annie’s Song”, “Rocky Mountain High”, and “Sunshine on My Shoulders”.

