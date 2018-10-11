This Day In Country Music History

Oct 11th 1932, Born on this day near McMinnville, Tennessee, was Dottie West, country music singer and songwriter. Along with Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, West is considered one of the genre’s most influential and groundbreaking female artists. Her career started in the early 1960s, with her Top 10 hit, “Here Comes My Baby Back Again,” which won her a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1965. She died in hospital on September 4, 1991 after being involved in a car crash a few days earlier when she was on her way to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

