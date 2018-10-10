This Day In Country Music History

Oct 10th 1958, Born on this day in Seminole, Texas, was Tanya Tucker, female country music artist who had her first hit, “Delta Dawn”, in 1972 at the age of 13 and hit songs such as 1973’s “What’s Your Mama’s Name?”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down,” 1975’s “Lizzie and the Rainman,” and 1988’s “Strong Enough to Bend”. Tucker starred in her own reality show, Tuckerville, on The Learning Channel in 2005. It ran for two seasons for a total of 18 episodes.

