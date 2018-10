Oct 5th 1938, Born on this day in Dublin, Texas, was Johnny Duncan singer who scorded the 1977 US #1 Country hit “It Couldn’t Have Been Any Better.” In his career, he released fourteen studio albums, producing more than thirty chart singles, including, “She Can Put Her Shoes Under my Bed (Anytime).” Duncan died on August 14, 2006.

