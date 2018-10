October 3rd 1969 Johnny Cash was at #1 on the US Country music album chart with At San Quentin which was a live concert given to the inmates of San Quentin State Prison, the follow-up to Cash’s previous live album, the critically acclaimed At Folsom Prison. The album was nominated for a number of Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and won Best Male Country Vocal Performance for “A Boy Named Sue”.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)