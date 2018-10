Oct 2nd 1948, Born on this day in Biloxi, Mississippi, was Chris Ledoux, singer-songwriter, bronze sculptor and rodeo champion. During his career LeDoux recorded 36 albums (many self-released) which have sold more than six million copies in the US. Ledoux was nominated for a Grammy Award and the Academy of Country Music Music Pioneer Award. He died on March 9, 2005

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)