This Day In Country Music History

Sept 28th 1937, Born on this day, was Glenn Sutton, country music songwriter and producer. Born Royce Glenn Sutton in Hodge, Louisiana, he was one of two chief architects of the countrypolitan sound (the other being Sutton’s frequent songwriting partner Billy Sherrill). He co-wrote Tammy Wynette’s first major hit single, “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad,” along with Tammy’s #1 record, “I Don’t Wanna Play House.” He was equally well known as a producer, particular for his former wife Lynn Anderson. Glenn produced her most famous single, “Rose Garden,” which hit #1 on the country charts and #3 on the pop charts.

