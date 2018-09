Sept 27th 1987, The first edition of Dolly the television variety show hosted by Dolly Parton was aired on ABC. Guest stars featured in the series included Tammy Wynette, Merle Haggard, Tyne Daly, Bruce Willis, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty, Tom Selleck, the Neville Brothers, Alabama, Willie Nelson, Glen Campbell, Dudley Moore, and Oprah Winfrey.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)