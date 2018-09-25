This Day In Country Music History

Sept 25th 1930, Born on this day, was Shel Silverstein, American poet, singer-songwriter, cartoonist, screenwriter, and author of children’s books. He wrote Tompall Glaser’s highest-charting solo single “Put Another Log on the Fire”, “One’s on the Way” (a hit for Loretta Lynn), and wrote one of Johnny Cash’s best known whimsical hits, “A Boy Named Sue.” Other songs co-written by Silverstein include “The Taker” by Waylon Jennings and hits for Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)