May 21st 1964, Buck Owens was at #1 on the country charts with “My Heart Skips a Beat”, Owens’s third chart topper. “My Heart Skips a Beat” spent seven non-consecutive weeks at the top with a total of twenty-six weeks on the chart. The B-side, “Together Again”, also hit #1 on the country chart both replacing and being replaced by “My Heart Skips a Beat” from the top spot.

