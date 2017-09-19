They Need Our Help!



Union Mission is partnering with Bible Center Church and Lighthouse Ministries in Lakeland, Florida to provide much needed supplies to the victims of hurricane Irma. We would like your help!

Our goal is to fill 3 semi trailers full of the supplies listed below. PLEASE NOTE: The team in Lakeland has given us specific items that they desperately need. If you chose to help, please provide just the items listed.

Immediate needs:

Bleach

Brooms

Mops

Lysol

Toilet Paper

Contractor Trash Bags

Sunscreen

Bug Spray

Tarps

If you can help, please drop off your supplies at Union Mission’s WAREHOUSE (the last large brick building on the left as you drive up South Park) at 700 South Park Road, Charleston WV Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

We will be taking donations of supplies to send to Florida until September 28th as our trucks will start heading south that weekend. Please share this post with your friends so we can reach our goal of three trucks.

All items donated in addition to the specific items listed above and all donations received after September 28 deadline will be used to assist those served by Union Mission Ministries.