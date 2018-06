Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are back as CIA operatives working the Mexican border. They kidnap a drug lord’s daughter to provoke a war between the cartels after find out the cartel is smuggling terrorists into the U.S.

But after the mission goes terribly wrong, the CIA orders Del Toro to eliminate the only witness . . . and he chooses to defend the girl from Brolin and his assault team.

