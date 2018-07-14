The Rock’s Action Movie “Skyscraper” Hits The Box Office This Weekend

The Rock plays a one-legged war veteran and former FBI agent who now makes a living assessing security for skyscrapers. While on an assignment in China, he finds out that he’s been framed for setting the world’s tallest building on fire.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, his family is trapped inside the building, above the fire line. So he has to somehow find a way to rescue them while on the run from the law and simultaneously trying to figure out who framed him.

(Complete Sheet)