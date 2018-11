The new “Grinch” remake is the latest animated movie from Illumination Entertainment, the studio that does the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” movies.

It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as The Grinch, young Cameron Seely from “The Greatest Showman” as Cindy Lou Who, Rashida Jones as Cindy Lou’s mom, and Angela Lansbury as the mayor of Whoville. Kenan Thompson is also in it.

