“The Predator” Is Out This Weekend

Boyd Holbrook from “Narcos” plays a sniper who pulls a predator’s helmet from the wreckage of a crash site in Mexico and mails it back home to his autistic son. The kid is played by Jacob Tremblay from “Wonder” and “Room”.

Sterling K. Brown is a government agent covering it up the existence of the aliens, and Olivia Munn is a biologist recruited to study the predators.

Unfortunately, her character was introduced in the scene that was cut to remove a sex offender from the cast, and some people say that edit hurt her character development.

The rest of the cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) from “Game of Thrones”, and Jake Busey . . . whose presence serves as a tie-in to his dad’s NSA character from “Predator 2”.

The franchise reboot is directed by “Iron Man 3” director Shane Black. Some of you may remember him as Hawkins, the predator’s first victim in the first “Predator” movie.

(Complete Sheet)

WARNING!!! There’s uncensored profanity in the Trailer