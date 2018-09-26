The Power Team – Oct. 16th



Tuesday – October 16th

Charleston Civic Center

7pm

Doors open at 6pm

This is a free event for you! Any and all are welcome! Church groups, youth groups, young and old alike, come and lets have a youth revival break out in our communities! Evangelist Todd Keene will be bring the word of Jesus on this night! Since becoming president in 2003, Todd has led and refocused the team to its original call of sharing the good news of the gospel, building relationships, and walking in integrity. Todd stands 6’5″ and weighs 240 pounds. As an All-American football player, Todd played football for the NCAA national champion Miami Hurricanes under Coach Jimmy Johnson and then had a brief experience with the NFL. Todd is The Power Team all-time record-holder for crushing concrete bricks with his bare arms! Let’s have some fun and Praise the Lord!

Questions contact: Pastor Doug Paxton paxtondoug34@gmail.com

Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, Elkview, WV

Let’s have church!!