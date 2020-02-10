The Oscars 2020 Results

Here are some of the big winners from last night!

(Complete Sheet)

Best Picture: “Parasite”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Toy Story 4”

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Documentary Feature: “American Factory”

Best Documentary (Short Subject): “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Original Screenplay: “Parasite”

Best International Feature: “Parasite” (South Korea)

Best Film Editing: “Ford v. Ferrari”