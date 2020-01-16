The Oscar Nominees Have Been Announced, And “Joker” Was Showered With 11 Nominations

The Academy announced the Oscar nominees yesterday, and “Joker” led the way with 11 nominations, followed by “The Irishman”, “1917”, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which all got 10.

All four were nominated for Best Picture, along with “Ford v Ferrari”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, and “Parasite”.

For what it’s worth, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” took home the top honors at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Golden Globe winner Renée Zellweger got a Best Actress nomination for “Judy”. And she’s up against Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) . . . Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) . . . Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) . . . and Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”).

Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix got a Best Actor nomination for “Joker”. He’s up against Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) . . . Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) . . . Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) . . . and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

Two of the biggest “snubs” aren’t exactly your typical Oscar-caliber actors: Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler. J-Lo was denied a Best Supporting Actress nod for “Hustlers”, while Sandler was overlooked for his critically acclaimed role in “Uncut Gems”.

“Frozen” won the Best Animated Movie Oscar five years ago, but “Frozen 2” wasn’t even nominated. And Beyoncé didn’t get a nomination for writing the song “Spirit” for “The Lion King”.

Robert De Niro wasn’t nominated for “The Irishman”, although Joe Pesci and Al Pacino were.

Rami Malek won Best Actor for playing Freddie Mercury last year, but this year, Taron Egerton’s portrayal of Elton John in “Rockeman” didn’t get a nomination. Even though Taron DID win a Golden Globe.

And speaking of Golden Globe winners, Awkwafina didn’t get a mention for “The Farewell”. In fact, “The Farewell” didn’t get a single nomination.

Of course, the Globes have MORE acting winners overall since they recognize dramatic and comedic performances separately.

“The 92nd Academy Awards” will air February 9th on ABC. For the second straight year, there won’t be a host.

