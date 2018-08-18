The Mark Wahlberg Action Movie “Mile 22” Is Out This Weekend

Mark Wahlberg leads a black ops team on a mission to escort a foreign agent through 22 miles of enemy territory. He knows the location of stolen nuclear materials, but they have to reach the airport and get him out of the country before he’ll serve it up.

Indonesian martial arts expert Iko Uwais from the “Raid” movies is the badass spy they’re protecting. Wahlberg’s team includes Ronda Rousey, and Lauren Cohen from “The Walking Dead” . . . and John Malkovich is their CIA handler.

