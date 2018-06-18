“The Incredibles 2” Broke Records Over The Weekend

“The Incredibles 2” was expected to open big . . . but instead it opened HUGE . . . with a weekend take of $180 MILLION. That’s the biggest opening ever for an animated film. “Finding Dory” was the previous record holder, with $135 million.

Meanwhile, the comedy “Tag” opened in third place with $14.6 million, while the remake of the ’70s classic “Superfly” and John Travolta’s “Gotti” movie both bombed. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: “The Incredibles 2”, $180 million.

2. “Ocean’s 8”, $19.6 million. Up to $79.2 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: “Tag”, $14.6 million.

4. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, $9.1 million. Up to $192.8 million in its 4th week.

5. “Deadpool 2”, $8.8 million. Up to $294.7 million in its 5th week.

6. “Hereditary”, $7 million. Up to $27.2 million in its 2nd week.

7. NEW: “Superfly”, $6.3 million.

8. “Avengers: Infinity War”, $5.3 million. Up to $664.2 million in its 8th week.

9. “Adrift”, $2.1 million. Up to $26.8 million in its 3rd week.

10. “Book Club”, $1.9 million. Up to $62 million in its 5th week.

