The 7th Annual WV Fox Trot

The 7th Annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research is scheduled for

Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Capitol Market in Charleston, WV.

Last year’s event featured more than 400 participants and helped raise over $70,000 for The Michael J. Fox Foundation. The 5K race and walk begins at Capitol Market and weaves its way through downtown Charleston to the picturesque State Capitol Complex and then back.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Capitol Market Green Chili Shootout, one of the nation’s largest green-only chili events.

