Thank a Coronavirus Hero!

Because of the Coronavirus, we are all making sacrifices and doing our best to cope with changes in our everyday lives.

All of us know someone who is going above and beyond during this crisis;

our healthcare professionals, our grocery store workers, government officials, truck drivers, and even our friends and neighbors.

From those who are working on the front lines to keep us safe to those that brighten our day and lift our spirits, there are many heroes among us!

We’ll call them Coronavirus Heroes!

And WQBE and Tudor’s Biscuit World want to say thanks to them.

Each weekday for the next several weeks, we will select a HERO and send them a Tudor’s gift certificate.

It’s just a small token of our appreciation to them for making a difference.

If you know someone you’d like to tell us about, just fill out this form.

And remember, Tudor’s Drive-Thru’s are open to serve you!



Coronavirus Hero - Thank You! Your Name *

Address *

City *

Zip *

Cell Phone Number *

Who do you want to thank and what do they do for a living? *

Nominee's Phone Number *

Tell us why you want to thank them! *

Upload a photo of your nominee if you have one! Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :

