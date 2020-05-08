Tell us about Mom!

Things are a little different this Mothers Day. But that doesn’t change how special your Mom is.

100’s of you told us about your Mom. Wonderful stories and you all are so blessed

We have randomly selected a winner and awarded that Mom a $200 Visa Gift Card from Poca Valley Bank and 97.5 WQBE!

This is our winner:

This entry comes from Karen Shull from Milton WV

Her mom is Deloris Perry

My mother is 74 years old .It should have never taken me this long to recognize her for all the good she’s shown to her kids, grand kids, family and neighbors. She always sees that everyone has something to eat. She still drives and takes food to a friend when his wife is out of town the whole week and sees to the neighbor across the road in her 80’s no family around she feeds her. My dad passed a little over a year ago he was no small man she took care of him until his last days. She is a wonderful mother and grandmother. She needs a little recognition. Thanks, from her daughter Karen