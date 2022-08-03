TAX FREE WEEKEND

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginians in need of materials for the upcoming school year will be able to save money this weekend during the state’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday.

During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, 2022, and will continue through Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday, click the link below: