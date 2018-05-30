

FITZGERALD USA NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

Extreme machines roar into Bristol Dragway June 15-17 for the Fitzgerald USA NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, treating guests to one of the most electrifying weekends in all of motorsports.

Scheduled for Father’s Day weekend, the event has become a can’t-miss on the NHRA calendar and Bristol Dragway creates an action-packed weekend guaranteed to not only celebrate Dad but entertain the entire family! If you’d like to win a pair of tickets for both Saturday and Sunday at Thunder Valley, just enter below. Be sure to tell us which class you and your Dad like best. Random drawings will determine the winners. One winner each weekday beginning on Monday, June 11th through June 15th on the Morning AIr Show. Enter today and plan to take Dad to Thunder Valley Father’s Day weekend.