Take A Kid Fishing Day – 5/19/18

“Take a Kid Fishing Day” will be held today at the Ash Branch Fishing Pier located on Paint Creek approximately 2 miles from WV Turnpike Exit 74. The event is free for ages 4 to 13.

The Paint Creek Watershed Association is looking for 6 volunteers from 7:30 am to approximately 2 pm to help with set up/clean up, baiting and tying fishing hooks/sinkers and assisting children as they fish. They may also need food handlers and runners.

For more information or to register as a volunteer, please contact Bev Couch at couchbev@gmail.com or (304) 595-7312.

