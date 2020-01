Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries come back on Thursday. And they’re also bringing back a SECOND version of ’em this time around. Taco Bell just announced they’re going to be debuting Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries . . . which are their fries with buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, and sour cream on top. And you can also get those fries in a burrito. There’s no word on how long they’ll keep the fries on the menu this time around.

