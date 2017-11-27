SWINDELL AL WOODY OUT OF CONCERT TICKETS

Cole Swindell’s Reason To Drink Tour

Featuring Special Guests Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina

Tickets for the Reason To Drink Tour Go On Sale December 1

March 22nd – Big Sandy Arena in Huntington



Like to “SWINDELL” Concert tickets Out Of Al Woody? Just tell Al Woody what you would do for tickets or make up some scheme or trickery! 50 words or less. Use at least 2 Cole song titles and let it fly. Al will read em all and select winners who he feels have “SWINDELL” concert tickets from him. Enter below and remember to use at least two song titles. Listen to the WQBE Morning Air Show to see if your scheme has worked! YOU WILL NOT HAVE TO CARRY OUT YOUR SCHEME. THIS IS JUST FOR FUN!

Here are your song titles



Here’s an example for you – Al Woody, I JUST WANT YOU to STAY DOWNTOWN. We will lay on the ground naked and look at the STARS! YOU’VE GOT MY NUMBER, so I HOPE YOU GET LONELY TONIGHT and call. I JUST WANT YOU to give me the tickets. Signed – Bob

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (November 27, 2017) – Cole Swindell, the Platinum-selling 10-time No. 1 hit

singer/songwriter, will wrap up his sold out fourth annual Down Home Tour at the end of January and will

launch right in to his first career headlining tour, the Reason To Drink Tour, on February 15 in Allentown,

PA. Joining Swindell for each of the dates on his first headlining tour are two of country music’s biggest

rising stars Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.

Since he launched his career in 2014, the Warner Bros./Warner Music Nashville recording artist has

been on some of the biggest tours with some of the biggest superstars in country music including Luke

Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley. The Georgia native is

excited to finally take this step in to his own headlining tour.

“I am excited to be able to take everything I have learned while on the road the last four years

watching all that Luke, Jason, Kenny, Dierks, Tyler and Brian did as headliners.” said Cole Swindell.

“Everything from how they treat their fans, their high-energy performances, to how they treated

EVERYONE on the tour. They were great examples of how much work it takes for a successful tour. I

can honestly say I’ve learned from the very best in the business. I’m ready to get out there with two of my

friends, Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. Start to finish, it’s going to be an amazing show and we’re

ready to share it with you all.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Reason To Drink Tour will go on sale tomorrow November 28 and will go on sale

to the public in most markets December 1. Check ColeSwindell.com for on sale dates in each market. To

purchase tickets go to www.ColeSwindell.com. Live Nation is the official tour promoter.

Cole Swindell’s Reason To Drink Tour:

February 15 Allentown, PA PPL Center

February 16 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

February 17 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

*February 22 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center

February 23 Madison, WI The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

*February 24 Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

March 2 Hershey, PA Giant Center

March 3 Kingston, RI Ryan Center

*March 8 Asheville, NC Asheville Civic Center

*March 9 Fayetteville, NC Crown Coliseum

*March 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

March 15 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

March 16 Kalamazoo, MI Wings Event Center

*March 17 Bloomington, IL Grossinger Motors Arena

March 22 Huntington, WV The Big Sandy Superstore Arena

March 23 Roanoke, WV Berglund Center

March 24 Corbin, KY The Arena

April 6 Temecula, CA The Summit at Pechango Casino

April 7 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater

* tickets onsale Dec 8

About Cole Swindell:

In just over three years since he made his debut on Warner Bros. Records, Swindell has racked up an

impressive and incomparable record-breaking SEVEN No. 1 singles (the only solo artist in the history of

the Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the charts with first seven singles); 10 No. 1 singles as a

songwriter; one 1 billion audience reaching single (“You Should Be Here”), five Platinum singles; one

Gold single; a Platinum-certified debut album; a Gold-certified sophomore album (You Should Be

Here) as well as numerous SONGWRITING honors and awards including being the reigning NSAI

Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016), winning back-to-back CMA Triple Play Awards in both 2015 and

2016 (for penning three No. 1 songs in a 12 month span) and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter

of the Year during his debut (2015). This year, Swindell has performed his 7th career No. 1 single

“Flatliner,” which features his mentor/friend and 2017 WHAT THE HELL WORLD TOUR mate Dierks

Bentley, on the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards telecast live on CBS and again this summer for

the “CMA Fest” special that aired this summer on ABC Television. Since launching his career in 2014,

Swindell has toured with the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney,

Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and has sold out his previous three Down Home

Tours as well as his upcoming fourth annual Down Home Tour launching in January.

About Chris Janson:

Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville country artist Chris Janson was born to entertain crowds.

Janson’s recent single “Fix A Drink,” from his anticipated sophomore album Everybody, just reached No.

1 on the country radio chart and his follow-up single is the highly-acclaimed song “Drunk Girl.” In 2015,

Janson’s breakthrough No. 1 Platinum single “Buy Me A Boat” was the 7th bestselling country song of the

year, although his professional music career began more than 10 years ago. The singer/songwriter has

also penned multiple top-charting hits including “Truck Yeah” (Tim McGraw), “That’s How I’ll Always Be”

(Tim McGraw), “I Love This Life” (LoCash), and over 25 additional hit songs recorded by a long list of

established artists. The electrifying multi-instrumentalist is known as much for his hit songwriting as his

“infectious” (Billboard) performances, with Rolling Stone describing him as having “a mesmerizing stage

presence that most arena-headlining artists would kill for.” Janson spent last summer on the road with

Sam Hunt for the 15 in a 30 Tour and recently kicked off The EVERYBODY Tour with his own headlining

and festival dates. He has become a Grand Ole Opry regular, taking the legendary stage more than 150

times to date, and made numerous television appearances including: The Tonight Show starring Jimmy

Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CONAN, The Today Show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, the ACM

Awards and the ACCA Awards. For more information about Chris you can go to his website

www.chrisjanson.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Lauren Alaina:

Georgia native Lauren Alaina captured America’s hearts when she appeared on Season 10 of American

Idol. This year, Lauren followed up her No. 1 debuting first album, Wildflower, with the release of the

eagerly-awaited Road Less Traveled. Selected as one of Rolling Stone’s Most Anticipated Albums of

2017 and praised as “full of life lessons and uplift” (PEOPLE), the collection of 12 songs all written by the

young star includes Lauren’s first No. 1 hit, title track “Road Less Traveled” and her current single, “Doin’

Fine.”

The “sassy Southerner with killer pipes” (PARADE) has shared the stage with superstars including Alan

Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Martina McBride, plus hitting the road this summer with

Luke Bryan for the Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day Tour.

Lauren is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country and she earned her first CMT Music Award this summer

for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Lauren recently performed on the 51st Annual CMA Awards where

she was also nominated for her very first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year. Lauren has also been

nominated for several Teen Choice Awards, Radio Disney Awards and this spring, she earned her first

ACM nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Lauren brings her signature “powerhouse, honey-toned vocals” (Rolling Stone) to country radio with her

incredibly moving current single, “Doin’ Fine.” For more information, visit www.LaurenAlainaOfficial.com.

For complete information and upcoming tour dates, sign up for the Down Home Crew at

www.ColeSwindell.com.

Click HERE for Cole Swindell’s Playlist.

For more information and tour dates, please visit www.coleswindell.com and follow @coleswindell on

Twitter, @coleswindell on Instagram and on Facebook.

