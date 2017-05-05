SUMMERSLAM 2017
WWE returns to Huntington for the first & only show this year!
Saturday, July 15th at 7:30pm
LIVE at Big Sandy Superstore Arena
** Tickets On Sale Friday, May 12th at 10am **
Scheduled to Appear:
Roman Reigns – Seth Rollins
Bray Wyatt – Braun Strowman
Finn Balor – Samoa Joe
The Hardy Boyz – The Big Show
Bayley; Sasha Banks; Alexa Bliss
Sheamus & Cesaro; Gallows & Anderson; Enzo & Cass
& many more
Who will claim Championship Gold on the Road to SummerSlam??
Tickets: $100, $75; $55, $40, $30, $20 (additional fees apply)
Big Sandy Superstore Arena Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com
or charge-by-phone: 800-745-3000