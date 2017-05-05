SUMMERSLAM 2017

WWE returns to Huntington for the first & only show this year!

Saturday, July 15th at 7:30pm

LIVE at Big Sandy Superstore Arena

** Tickets On Sale Friday, May 12th at 10am **

Scheduled to Appear:

Roman Reigns – Seth Rollins

Bray Wyatt – Braun Strowman

Finn Balor – Samoa Joe

The Hardy Boyz – The Big Show

Bayley; Sasha Banks; Alexa Bliss

Sheamus & Cesaro; Gallows & Anderson; Enzo & Cass

& many more

Who will claim Championship Gold on the Road to SummerSlam??

Tickets: $100, $75; $55, $40, $30, $20 (additional fees apply)

Big Sandy Superstore Arena Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com

or charge-by-phone: 800-745-3000