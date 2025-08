The countdown is over-the 100th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is set to begin on Thursday, August 7, and will run through Saturday, August 16, in Lewisburg! Gates open each day at 8 AM with carnival rides open from 11 AM to 11 PM. This milestone year promises to be one to remember, with 10 full days of carnival rides, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, delicious fair food, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

