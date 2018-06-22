

Help Biologists Track the Distribution of West Virginia’s State Reptile

The WVDNR is requesting timber rattlesnake observations from the public in order to better understand the distribution of this declining reptile. Timber rattlesnakes provide ecological benefits and function as top predators in forest ecosystems, controlling small mammal populations, such as mice and chipmunks, that are capable of transmitting diseases like Lyme disease and Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome. By understanding the distribution of the timber rattlesnake, the WV DNR will be able to better manage rattlesnake populations in the Mountain State.

